Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Get Spark Networks alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Colleen B. Brown bought 12,810 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.