SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.22

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and traded as low as $38.70. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 646,320 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

