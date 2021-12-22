Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.00 or 0.00245644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00032024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.00506906 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00082390 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

