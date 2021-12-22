SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

SSE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 60,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,554. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

