Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,039,250.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 225,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $8,039,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 2,279,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

