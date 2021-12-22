Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 75,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 2,279,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

