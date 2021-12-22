Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the typical daily volume of 874 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

