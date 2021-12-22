Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 27,012 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.