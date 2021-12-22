Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Critical Comparison

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stoneridge and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $648.01 million 0.78 -$7.95 million $0.47 39.68 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 492.73 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stoneridge and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 0 0 2.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stoneridge presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.29%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Stoneridge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 1.74% -1.92% -0.91% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Innoviz Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure, and activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment offers driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. The Stoneridge Brazil segment sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services, vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices, and telematics solutions. The company was founded by D. M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

