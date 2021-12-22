Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $61.71 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $446.34 or 0.00923141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

