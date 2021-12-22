Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $5.20 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $348.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average of $337.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

