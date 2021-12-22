Symons Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,961. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.