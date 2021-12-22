Symons Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.77 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. FMC makes up approximately 3.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in FMC by 47.1% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,681. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

