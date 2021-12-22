Symons Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,234. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

