Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $970.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.03. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,286 shares of company stock worth $69,294,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

