Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,004 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $394,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,177,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,860,000 after purchasing an additional 256,206 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.