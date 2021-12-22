Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

