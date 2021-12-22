TD Securities Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $8.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,016,576. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,655 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 416,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

