Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 6.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 4,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

