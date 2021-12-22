Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $950.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $950.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

TSLA opened at $938.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.53 billion, a PE ratio of 303.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,034.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 42.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

