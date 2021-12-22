TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

TFII stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,074. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60. TFI International has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

