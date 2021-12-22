The Allstate Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.65 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34. Allstate has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

