The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.47 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $273,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

