The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 111,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.