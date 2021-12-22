Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of THBRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 88,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
