Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THBRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 88,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

