TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading 13.6% Higher

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s share price traded up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.26. 96,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,360,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

TMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

