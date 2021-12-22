Tom Rusin Purchases 19 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 857 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £162.83 ($215.13).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Tom Rusin purchased 20 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £166.40 ($219.84).

LON HSV opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.42) on Wednesday. HomeServe plc has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.09). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 869.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 919.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

HSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.33) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.98).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

