Torray LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

CCI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

