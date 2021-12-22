Torray LLC Makes New $10.05 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,000. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.06. 9,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

