Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

TXP opened at GBX 92 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.54. The company has a market cap of £193.87 million and a PE ratio of 306.67. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.