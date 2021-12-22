Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 31,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.