Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 218,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,164. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

