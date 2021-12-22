Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Triterras has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Triterras during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Triterras by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triterras by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Triterras during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.