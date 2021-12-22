TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TUIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 14.48%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

