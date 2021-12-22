Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 3.4%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.91 and last traded at $84.91. 8,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

