United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $317.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $439.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on URI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Shares of URI stock opened at $328.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $223.72 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

