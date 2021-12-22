United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $623,920.08 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UTHR traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.77. 360,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.