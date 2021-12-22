United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $623,920.08 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UTHR traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.77. 360,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
