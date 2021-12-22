Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of Uniti Group worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1,450.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 406,321 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,095. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

