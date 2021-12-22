UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. UOL Group has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.
UOL Group Company Profile
