Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $18.62

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $19.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

