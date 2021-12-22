VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 179,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

