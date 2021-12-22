Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.