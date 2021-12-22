VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.99

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 169214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.