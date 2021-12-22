Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 232,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000.

VEA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 262,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

