Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $46,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. 46,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

