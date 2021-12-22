Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

