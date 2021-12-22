Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $48.20

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.20, but opened at $49.37. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 731 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

