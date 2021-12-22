Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 751,971 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $140,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 38,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

