Vexanium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $777,517.00 (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Vexanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vexanium has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Vexanium has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $777,517.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium's total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium's official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

