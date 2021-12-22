Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,223 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Align Technology worth $336,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $628.72 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

